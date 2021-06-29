Hundred women undergo skills training

General News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: Collins Owusu, Contributor

Hundreds of women from Akweteyman and its environs have benefitted from a one-day skill training to enable them set up their own businesses.



The JaneSerf Development Organization, foundation, a not-for-profit organization Saturday, June 26, 2021 held a workshop for the women to equip them with skills in the production of antiseptic disinfectants.



The training forms part of the foundation’s objective of building the capacity of women and equipping them with entrepreneurial skills to improve their standards of living.



Speaking on the sidelines of the program, the founder of the Janeserf foundation, Bernice Boakye Yiadom expressed satisfaction with the program and noted with confidence that the participants have been impacted with enough knowledge and skill to improve their lives.



“We trained them on disinfectant and soap making. So there was training in soaps, hand sanitizers, liquid soap, brown sugar preparation among others. They are well resourced this in this and I believe it will help them become self-reliant and improve their lives. We are looking at a better community and improve standard of living. We want to have more job opportunities and less teenage pregnancy.



She disclosed that the participants were also equipped with knowledge in entrepreneurship.



“Our next step is to help them with some capital injunction to enable them kickstart the whole event. We train them in book keeping and entrepreneurship as well,” she said.



Some of the trainees who spoke to the media were grateful for the opportunity, noting that they have been blessed with skills that will help them make establish their own businesses.



“I have learnt a lot from this. With the liquid soap if buy the materials, it will help us produce the soap, sell and get something to take care of our families. They have helped us in various ways and it has really help. I believe it will help me and my family”.



“It’s nice event and I want to thank the foundation. Not everyone will do this for you so I took it seriously. I have learnt a lot that I believe will better”.









About Janeserf





JaneSarf Development Organization is a registered NGO, in the memory of Madam Jane Sarfowaa Ayisi-Sarfo, who, while alive loved to share her meager resources with the underprivileged in her neighborhood and wherever she found herself. Through the selfless giving of Madam Jane Sarfowaa, JaneSarf is found on the simple belief that ‘we are each other’s keepers’.

Mission



To inspire hope and contribute to the wellbeing of the underprivileged in the society and wherever our work leads us with love leading the way.

Vision



To foster and promote communities of minimal or no poverty through sustainable livelihood opportunities and social interventions for the underprivileged to live in dignity and security



Focus Areas



- Health and education

- Advocacy and protection of women and children rights

- Community development through skills training, capacity building/strengthening and empowerment

- Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) education and advocacy

- Special social interventions