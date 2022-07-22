'Humble' Atta Mills showed that we can do politics of conscience- Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu

General News of Friday, 22 July 2022

The spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu has said that the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills portrayed that one can engage in politics of conscience.



Reflecting on the fond memories of the late president on his tenth anniversary since he passed on, the Chief Imam’s spokesperson has described the late president as a humble person and this is reflected in the way he carried himself.



“His whole demeanor, just look at his demeanor. You know when somebody is a humble person, you can see in his body language and the tone of his speech”, he said.



He said this on the GTV Breakfast show on Thursday, July 21, 2022.



Sheikh Aremeyaw reiterated that the late president’s level of humility was very spectacular.



“Atta Mills did not speak like a king. His humility was spectacular”, he stated.



Sheikh added that one of the things he loved about the late president which currently is a challenge for the country and one of the late president’s major concern was what he described as ‘politics of insult’.



“One of the things I love which is a problem to us now and one of his major concern post his election was what he himself called politics of insult and he was so concerned about this, “he said.



He expressed concern about the insult that has taken over our politics today.



“Today in our politics if you are not ferocious, if you don’t sound toxic, if you cannot run down a personality, if you cannot attack, you will not catch the attention of even the potential president,” he said.



He added that if politics can undergo any change as we remember the late president, Ghanaians should” put a spotlight on him and see whether we can transform the way we are doing our elections”, he said.



He added that he will not support anyone who speaks indecently.



“I will never support any young man who for whatever reason is a politician and he sounds very indecent in his language. You can criticize, but criticise with moderation. That’s what I want to see”, he added.