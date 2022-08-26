Human trafficking cases increase in Ghana – Gender Ministry reports

General News of Friday, 26 August 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The latest figures for human trafficking victims in Ghana is 831, the Human Trafficking Secretariat of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has announced.



The number representing data for the year 2021, is an increment of the previous year’s which stood at 587.



According to the Ministry, investigations into human trafficking cases have also increased from 87 to 108 in 2020 and 2021 respectively, while prosecution of those cases increased from 13 in 2020 to 22 in 2021.



In an address, the Deputy Minister of Gender Children and Social Protection, Madam Lariba Zuweira Abudu, said the government was committed to curbing the menace.



She gave the assurance during a capacity-building training programme at Fumesua, in the Ejisu Municipality, Ashanti region.



The programme is a three-day event organized by the Ministry in collaboration with the European Union and Expertise France, an international Agency.



It is aimed at deepening the knowledge of security agencies on human trafficking and irregular migration.



According to the Minister, the training is designed to equip law enforcement agencies to effectively implement the Human Trafficking Act 2005 (Act 694).



An official of Expertise France, Mr Serge Akpalou said the covid-19 pandemic and the global economic recession exacerbated the crime, therefore the French International Agency would not relent in collaborating with stakeholders to curb the menace.



Meanwhile, Chief Superintendent Mike Baah, an officer with the Ghana Police Service, National Headquarters, urged the participants of the training to take the training seriously to reduce crime.