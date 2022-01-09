Human security remains a major challenge – Security Analyst

General News of Sunday, 9 January 2022

Source: GNA

Human security remains an important element, which the government should pay much attention to, Mr. Adib Saani, Security Analyst and Executive Director of the Jatikay Center for Human Security and Peace Building has stated.



He stressed that youth development, lack of jobs, and social amenities should also be looked at to boost economic development, as it could endanger the security of the nation.



Mr. Saani in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the observance of the National Constitution Day explained that we should not always ask what the government should do for us but also ask what we can do to support the government.



The Constitution Day is a statutory public holiday observed on January 7th to mark the coming into effect of the 1992 Constitution and the birth of the Fourth Republic on that day in 1993.



The 1992 Constitution came into force for the Fourth Republic of Ghana, on January 7th, 1993, following its overwhelming approval in a referendum held on April 28th, 1992.



He noted that the day was intended to acknowledge Ghana's collective efforts at ensuring that the tenets of democracy, rule of law, and principles of constitutionalism are upheld.



Mr Saani said more importantly, the day was to remind the citizens of their collective commitment to a regime of uninterrupted constitutional order.



He stated that Ghana had been adjudged “as the most peaceful country in West Africa, the second in Africa, and the 38th in the world,” but we should not be complacent about the peace we are enjoying we all need to work together to protect and maintain it.



Mr Saani said “We have over the years been able to build on our democratic credentials and Ghana is a shining example among the West African”.



He recounted that the nation went through peaceful elections and transfer of power from one elected political party to the other even though we had our own challenges during elections, Ghana had come a long way democratically.



He encouraged the youth to engage in entrepreneurial businesses instead of relying on government interventions for job creation.



Mr Saani also urged Ghanaians to understand the fact that whichever political party was in power the government is for all and we must all support the implementation of its policies.



“We all have a duty to defend the country in order to promote economic governance,” he said.