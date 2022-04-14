Human Rights Reporters Ghana condemns killing of popular Nigerian gospel musician

Regional News of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: Joseph Wemakor

The world woke up to the shocking news of the passing away of top Nigerian gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu on April 12, 2022.



This latest incident we understand was as a result of one of the instances of domestic abuse she'd endured over the period.



The Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG) passionately condemns this beastly use of force that has taken the life of a woman of purpose, whose works have positively influenced her fans across the globe and especially here in Ghana.



The HRRG as a non-governmental organization which seeks to protect and ensure the rights and freedoms of all of sundry particularly women and girls, is of the firm belief that the African continent needs to rid its societies of such dastardly acts of these kinds and make them a safe place for women and girls.



Reports in the Nigerian media indicate her spouse by name Pastor Peter Nwachukwu kicked her in chest leading to blood clotting of which she couldn't survive. And this singular act of violence towards a woman is an affront to Article 3 of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights which stipulates that, "Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of person." of which the Federal Republic of Nigeria is a signatory to.



The HRRG as well as all well-meaning people of the world would like to entreat the Nigerian authorities to bring the perpetrator in the person of Pastor Peter Nwachuku to book in ensuring that justice is served to her immediate family as well as her loyal followers to restore sanity and be a deterrent to the multitude of spouses visiting all forms of aggression on their partners.



We seize this opportunity to entreat all women and girls, especially, to report all kinds of abuses resulting in physical, financial and emotional harm to the appropriate quarters for redress and advised to refrain from shielding the culprits by failing to expose them for all manner of considerations.



It is not a crime to want to share the rest of one's life with another. Every citizen of the world deserves love and has the right to live. It is not a crime to be a woman.