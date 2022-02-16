Human Rights Organisations need to pull together – African Court

General News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: GNA

The African Court on Human and People’s Rights has underlined the need for the African Union Human Rights Organisations to unite their efforts or risk becoming dysfunctional.



Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud, President of the African Court, said they were required to engage in discussions to refine their working methods for the full realization of the rights guaranteed.



These organisations are the African Court, the African Commission on Human and People’s Rights (ACHPR), and the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (ACERWC).



Justice Aboud urged them to find ways to unite especially during this crucial era of the African Union (AU) reform.



She said this at a retreat of legal officers of the African Union Human Rights Organisations in Maputo, Mozambique, to brainstorm and exchange views on pertinent and substantive issues of common interests.



Commissioner Remy Ngoy Lumbu, the ACHPR Chairperson, said he was hopeful that the rich presentations during the retreat will help them to formulate concrete proposals to aid the three organs to fulfil aspiration three of the Agenda 2063 of the AU.



“The Agenda envisages an Africa of good governance, democracy, respect for human rights, justice and the rule of law.”



Mrs Catherine Wanjiru Maina, on behalf of the Chairperson of the ACERWC, affirmed the ACERWC’s commitment to strengthen its collaboration with the other rights organizations.



Ms Helena Mateus Kida, Minister of Justice, Constitutional and Religious Affairs of the Republic of Mozambique, who opened the retreat said it was important for the three to establish mechanisms for quick consultations on judicial matters.



She noted that closer collaboration among them will help to consolidate the rule of law, good governance and human rights on the continent.



This joint retreat which was the first of its kind provided a platform to discuss the successes and the challenges faced by the technical bodies of these organs and to come up with practical solutions.