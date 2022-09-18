Huang should be charged for deceiving Immigration with ‘fake’ Ghanaian husband – Ablakwa

General News of Sunday, 18 September 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Member of Parliament(MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has alleged the notorious galamsey queen, Aisha Huang illegally obtained a dubious male Ghanaian Passport which she used to mislead immigration officials to entrench her stay in Ghana.



According to Ablakwa, the fiction about Aisha Huang being married to a Ghanaian is not the first time, as she’d made similar claims a decade ago when she deceived Ghanaian immigration authorities that she married a Ghanaian called Anthony Fabian at a 2007 wedding in China.



The North Tongu lawmaker said he’s extremely disappointed in the prosecution that Huang has therefore not been charged with offences relating to her estranged husband, Anthony Fabian, describing it as a grand criminal enterprise.



She used that alleged scheme to secure an indefinite permit from the Ghana Immigration Service, the MP said.



” It remains a mystery how she managed to obtain a Ghanaian male passport in the name of a ghostly Anthony Fabian with Passport Number: H2554456,” the lawmaker said in a Facebook post.



He noted that court documents in his possession from her 2017 and 2018 aborted prosecution and other intercepted official records reveal that the Passport Office and the Foreign Ministry had absolutely no information about any application by the said Anthony Fabian for a Ghanaian passport. There was also no manual or biometric trace.



Ghana’s Birth and Death Registry also has no record of anyone called Anthony Fabian.



When investigators demanded that she produce Anthony Fabian, Mr Ablakwa said Aisha told them her husband was domiciled in New York. However, system checks on PISCES (Personal Identification Secured Certified Evaluation System) returned negative. The New York phone number she provided to security operatives was never picked. She could also not provide a valid New York address.



The lawmaker further disclosed that immigration records confirm that no Anthony Fabian has ever used the Kotoka International Airport or any of our approved entry points.



“Pictures of Aisha’s Anthony Fabian (not the Anthony Fabian who is a British film producer, writer and director) do not appear to exist — not even wedding pictures. Anthony Fabian has remained a mystery husband since 2007,” the Facebook post said.



