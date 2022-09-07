Huang En's Ghana Card was issued in 2014 and not February 2022 - NIA clarifies

General News of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Identification Authority, NIA, has debunked media reportage that galamsey kingpin, Aisha Huang, obtained a non-citizen Ghana Card on February 27, 2022.



According to the authority, the name Aisha Huang does not exist in their database rather, there is Huang En in their system.



NIA in a statement sighted by GhanaWeb explained that, Huang En, a Chinese woman registered as a first-time applicant for a foreigner identity card on February 26, 2014, at Foreigner Identification Management System (FIMS) registration centre at Nhyiaeso, Kumasi.



“On 26th February 2014, a Chinese woman named HUANG EN registered as a first-time applicant for a foreigner identity card at the Foreigner Identification Management System (FIMS) registration centre at Nhyiaeso, Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region.



“Her biometrics were captured and she was issued with a Non-citizen Ghana Card. She subsequently did two more renewals on 31st August 2016 and 8th January 2018, using the same details and Chinese passport number G39575625,” NIA’s statement explained.



The statement added that the Chinese national tried to register a new non-resident Ghana card in August 2022 with the name Ruixia Huang, but its system flagged it because the biometric details matched that of Huang En.



"On 25th August 2022 at 10:35 am, an incident occurred at the FIMS Registration Centre in Tamale, Northern Region, involving a Chinese national who visited the centre as a first-time applicant with the following details:



Forename: RUIXIA

Surname: HUANG

Date of Birth: 07-Nov-75

Passport Number: EJ5891162



“The registration, however, went into a technical state known as ‘RejectedDueAFIS’, which meant that the biometrics of RUIXIA HUANG possibly matched that of an already existing person in the NIS database. The registration officer, therefore, sent a request to the technical support team for further investigations.



“This revealed that, based on the biometrics provided, “RUIXIA HUANG” had previously registered as EN HUANG in the FIMS record under the NIS database. When confronted by the registration officer with this information, she claimed to have changed her name. As per NIA’s normal registration process, EN HUANG was asked to provide an official certified affidavit and a gazette as required by law to support the change of name if the details in the passport with number EJ5891162 were to be used to update her old records.



“EN HUANG was then given the option of waiting to bring in the required documents before her details could be updated or renewing her old registration with her Personal ID Number CHN-010039480-J, without any change in details.



“She opted to renew with the old details and then go through the affidavit and gazette process after which she would then provide the documents for the update to be done. Her renewed Non-Citizen Ghana Card was then issued to her on 25th August 2022, bearing the details below:



Forename: EN

Surname: HUANG

Date of Birth: 07-Jul-86

Personal ID Number: CHN-010039480-J”



Find the full statement below.



