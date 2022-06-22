How to nominate someone for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition

General News of Wednesday, 22 June 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
GhanaWeb, as part of efforts to recognise and reward influential personalities, is calling for nominations of youths across the length and breadth of the country.
The 2022 edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards will be awarding young personalities who are doing outstandingly well in their various fields of interest. This award, which is the first of its kind – an audience-powered award scheme organized by an online portal- has sixteen categories for which a person can be nominated.
Persons who qualify for nominations for this year's awards are those between the ages of 15 and 35.
The categories are:
1. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Agriculture
2. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Information Technology
3. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Sports
4. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Women Advocacy
5. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Fashion
6. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Music, Drama and Dance
7. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Media and Communication
8. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Health
9. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Education
10. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Leadership
11. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Entrepreneurship
12. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Science and Engineering
13. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Visual Arts
14. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in the Diaspora
15. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Peace and Diplomacy
16. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Innovation
17. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence Award
Below is a step-by-step process for nominating a person for #GEXCEL2022
Visit https://www.ghanawebexcellenceawards.com and click the nominations bar or click the nomination banner on https://www.ghanaweb.com
Provide your personal details by entering your first and last names
Fill in your contact details i.e. phone number and email address
Select the appropriate category out of 16 options for your preferred nominee
Provide the personal details of your preferred nominee
Provide at least one or more social media handles of your preferred nominee
Tell us why your nominee qualifies for the selected category and then proceed
You receive a pop-up with “Would you like to make another nomination,” if yes, click “Yes” and go through the same process of nominating another person.
If no, click “No” and you are done nominating your preferred person.
Remember your nominee must be between the ages of 15 and 35
Watch how the nomination is done below