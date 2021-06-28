How to identify the gift of prophecy - Man of God reveals

Religion of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Senior Associate Pastor of the Assemblies of God Ghana, Rev Peter Mac Ahlijah, has disclosed how one can identify anyone who carries the gift of prophecy.



According to him, there are differences between the gifts of prophecies and the office of the prophet. “There’s a difference between having the gift of prophecy and being in the office of the prophet, and the office of the prophet is one of the 5 fold ministries.”



In an interview with Paul Anomah Kordieh on e.TV Ghana’s Christian Connect, he said, “The office of the prophet is a calling that God calls you into and gives you special grace to function in that office.”



He noted that to identify one who has the gift of prophecy, the person must possess all these, “Be a believer, be born again where it means you’ve given your life to Christ.”



He added that “You also have to be baptized in the Holy Spirit because once you’ve been baptized in the Holy Spirit the gift of the Spirit is released in you and all you need to do is stir it up.”



Rev Peter ended by saying, the gift of prophecy will only manifest and can be identified if the following are done.