How these two young men exhibited bravery to save a drowning man

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Two boys in Kumasi have exhibited bravery during a flood in Kumasi



• A man believed to be a taxi driver, was stuck after his car was submerged in water



• The two young men pulled the taxi driver from the rushing water to safety



The bravery and timely intervention of two young men has resulted in the saving of the life of a certain desperate, near drowning man, in what is being described online as a heroic act.



In a video sighted on Twitter and shared by a tweep, @TheOnlyBKB, the man, seen in the middle of a fast-flowing water, believed to be from a heavy downpour, makes frantic efforts to escape the imminent danger he was in.



The incident is said to have happened at Ohwin in Kumasi.



“This happened at Ohwin in Kumasi; it rained heavily and this taxi driver’s car was virtually flooded to the level that he had to climb on top of it,” the tweet said.



With some onlookers on dry land unable to get to him without endangering their own lives, the desperate man attempted what seemed like a last try at jumping to safety.



Unfortunately, he fell right into the rushing, dirty water, immediately carrying him along with it.



That was when the young men did the craziest, bravest thing. One running ahead of the other, these two young men followed up on the man.



In almost split seconds, the first of the two threw himself to the ground, making it in time to get to the edge, enough to reach the hand of the drowning man.



He was immediately supported by the other young man, who by now, was also lying by him, easily helping bring up the drowning man.



1/2 This Happened at Ohwin in Kumasi; it rained heavily and this taxi driver’s car was virtually flooded to the level that he had to climb on top of it…. Two young person trying to save him threw a rope, he jumped to grab it but he couldn’t.. watch how these boys saved him…. pic.twitter.com/XqLZdWgd2g — Bright Kankam Boadu (@TheOnlyBKB) August 31, 2021

They are heroes????????????????????????????????well done to the boys ???????????????? — Anthony Baffoe (@AnthonyBaffoe) September 1, 2021

Is been weeks since this tape came out…. Non of the civil services have come to Ask of identities of these three person…. But 13year old is a Fire service officer ….. Ghana derr Oman no asei — Kwabs Group (@KwabsGroups) August 31, 2021

The guy in blue needs to be recruited into the Army. Very brave guy nd smart too — Frank (@Frank12237498) August 31, 2021

Speechless

BRAVE boys

I salute their sense of urgency

But I think how to swimming, driving, and security consciousness should be included in the basic school syllabus n taught practically — Bikey 4real (@appiah_botwe) September 1, 2021

Some Twitter users have been reacting to the video, calling the two heroes.