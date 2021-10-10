How the sacking of NABCO personnel in Garu caused the rejection of DCE nominee

General News of Sunday, 10 October 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

It has emerged that the mysterious withdrawal of some 17 beneficiaries of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) from the program in the Garu District of the Upper East Region caused the rejection of the President’s District Chief Executive (DCE) nominee for the area Musah Osman.



The nominee who was also the parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Garu Constituency in the 2020 election failed to secure confirmation, an outcome which has been blamed on a previous decision to expunge names of the NABCO personnel believed to be members of the National Democratic Congress.



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Upper East Region has threatened to continue to orchestrate the rejection of the nominee through Assembly Members of the District who are sympathetic to the party until the 17 persons are reinstated onto the NABCO program.



However, a member of the communications team of the NPP in the Garu Constituency, Andrew Atariwi, has blamed the predicament of the nominee on the outgoing District Chief Executive (DCE) Emmanuel Asore Avoka.



He disclosed that letters were written by the affected NABCO personnel on their withdrawal from the program, yet steps were not taken to resolve the issue.



“The NDC’s claim that the Parliamentary candidate at the time was the one who ordered the removal of the NABCO personnel is not true. You should know that appointments are coming from Accra and you couldn’t sit here to do that. Besides he was just a parliamentary candidate and the names of these people, we are told, it was after the election that they were removed and some too within the month of election or a month to the election,” he told dreamzfmonline.com.



He further stated that “It is the malicious intent of the outgoing DCE, Emmanuel Asore just to tarnish the work of this party. He has done not only in this area but he has done in several areas, frustrating development just to make sure that this government doesn’t look good regardless of the fact that he is beneficiary of the government”.



Andrew Atariwini added that the Upper East Regional Minister Stephen Yakubu has intervened in the matter and investigations have commenced into the matter.



“We want to assure all NABCO beneficiaries in Garu that not only Osman but even the Regional Minister is working assiduously to ensure that everybody that is affected by this evil act will get justice for it. Checks are being made right from national to regional to make sure they know where the problems are and for that matter, the Regional Minister is being proactive about it and I’m even aware that some committees are being set to get to the bottom of this matter,” he assured.