How the controversial ‘review’ was missing from Ofori-Atta’s economic speech on Free SHS

Politics of Friday, 25 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Even before the recent conversation on measures needed to address the current economic challenges in the country, there had been several calls for government to review some of its major policies.



The Free Senior High School policy since its inception from 2017 by the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has elicited calls for a review as a way of streamlining expenditure and implementation.



The call for a Free SHS review has become more intensified with the recent economic challenges which has caused a daily rising in the cost of living for many Ghanaians.



The president, as part of efforts to address the recent challenges, conveyed a cabinet meeting where several resolutions were made by his government to deal with the economic situation.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on Thursday, March 24, 2022 addressed a press conference in which he outlined some policy measures adopted by government to help the situation.



With the measures largely intended on cutting government expenditure in the face of the current challenges, many were of the expectation that the minister will as well announce a cut in government’s spending on some of its policies.



Mr Ofori-Atta, during the address while acknowledging the trying times the nation is going through, touted the efforts of the government in striving for national development through the implementation of various policies such as the Free SHS.



The Finance Minister, speaking about the Free SHS policy on Thursday, described it as “the most ambitious social welfare policy ever seen in our country”.



The Minister along his address gave an indication of the government’s plans as far as the future of the Free SHS policy is concerned.



Despite being clear on the government’s intention, Mr Ofori-Atta appears to have avoided the word ‘review’ entirely.



“Let me say this, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has absolutely no intention to roll back on a major policy like Free SHS. We see education as the best enabler for sustainable economic growth and transformation and will do more to improve on it for it to serve more and better our children,” he said.



Considering the debate around the word ‘review’ prior to the minister’s address, could an omission of the same in the finance minister's address, reflect a possibility of some changes made in the policy albeit without an outright cancellation?



Ahead of the 2020 presidential election, former President John Dramani Mahama who was flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, had called for and hinted of his plan to review the Free SHS policy.



The ruling New Patriotic Party and the government on the other hand argued that the NDC’s call for a review meant an outright cancellation of the policy if elected into power.









Several analysts have noted that the Free SHS, no matter how one would want to look at it, will need to be reviewed to properly to fit its purpose while ensuring expenditure in that regard corresponds to the financial strength of the country.



Meanwhile, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah following the recent cabinet meeting, President Akufo-Addo directed a look into some 16 policies being implemented by the government.



“All the 16 flagship programs are up to be looked at. The President has directed that the flagship programs should be protected and fully implemented to ensure that the impact is achieved,” the minister in a statement said.



With the controversy around the calls for Free SHS review, Mr Oppong Nkrumah later clarified that he had not spoken of government’s intent to review Free SHS as speculated by some reports made from his statement.



“I have never said anywhere that Free SHS will be reviewed but the technical teams are going through the 2022 budget to make some possible adjustments,” he clarified.



Thus, despite government’s reluctance in making a definite pronouncement on the possibility of a Free SHS review, those who see an assessment of the policy to be a needed venture continue to hold on to their belief.

How the controversial word ‘review’ was missing from Ofori-Atta’s economic speech



Even before the recent conversation on measures needed to address the current economic challenges in the country, there had been several calls for government to review some of its major policies.



The Free Senior High School policy since its inception from 2017 by the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has elicited calls for a review as a way of streamlining expenditure and implementation.



The call for a Free SHS review has become more intensified with the recent economic challenges which has caused a daily rising in the cost of living for many Ghanaians.



The president, as part of efforts to address the recent challenges, conveyed a cabinet meeting where several resolutions were made by his government to deal with the economic situation.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on Thursday, March 24, 2022 addressed a press conference in which he outlined some policy measures adopted by government to help the situation.



With the measures largely intended on cutting government expenditure in the face of the current challenges, many were of the expectation that the minister will as well announce a cut in government’s spending on some of its policies.



Mr Ofori-Atta, during the address while acknowledging the trying times the nation is going through, touted the efforts of the government in striving for national development through the implementation of various policies such as the Free SHS.







The Finance Minister, speaking about the Free SHS policy on Thursday, described it as “the most ambitious social welfare policy ever seen in our country”.



The Minister along his address gave an indication of the government’s plans as far as the future of the Free SHS policy is concerned.



Despite being clear on the government’s intention, Mr Ofori-Atta appears to have avoided the word ‘review’ entirely.



“Let me say this, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has absolutely no intention to roll back on a major policy like Free SHS. We see education as the best enabler for sustainable economic growth and transformation and will do more to improve on it for it to serve more and better our children,” he said.



Considering the debate around the word ‘review’ prior to the minister’s address, could an omission of the same in the finance minister's address, reflect a possibility of some changes made in the policy albeit without an outright cancellation?



Ahead of the 2020 presidential election, former President John Dramani Mahama who was flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, had called for and hinted of his plan to review the Free SHS policy.



The ruling New Patriotic Party and the government on the other hand argued that the NDC’s call for a review meant an outright cancellation of the policy if elected into power.



Several analysts have noted that the Free SHS, no matter how one would want to look at it, will need to be reviewed to properly to fit its purpose while ensuring expenditure in that regard corresponds to the financial strength of the country.



TWI NEWS



Meanwhile, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah following the recent cabinet meeting, President Akufo-Addo directed a look into some 16 policies being implemented by the government.



“All the 16 flagship programs are up to be looked at. The President has directed that the flagship programs should be protected and fully implemented to ensure that the impact is achieved,” the minister in a statement said.



With the controversy around the calls for Free SHS review, Mr Oppong Nkrumah later clarified that he had not spoken of government’s intent to review Free SHS as speculated by some reports made from his statement.



“I have never said anywhere that Free SHS will be reviewed but the technical teams are going through the 2022 budget to make some possible adjustments,” he clarified.



Thus, despite government’s reluctance in making a definite pronouncement on the possibility of a Free SHS review, those who see an assessment of the policy to be a needed venture continue to hold on to their belief.







