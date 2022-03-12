How teacher trainees struggle for water at the Atebubu College of Education

Regional News of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Source: Legendary Amo Stephen

Atebubu College of Education is a teacher training college located within the Atebubu Amantin Municipality in the Bono East Region that was founded in October 1965.



It is also the only college of education located in the eastern corridor of the then Brong Ahafo Region. The college has a population of about 1745 Students and 108 staff members with Doctor Samuel Addae-Boateng as the principal.



The school has core values of pursuing relentless academic excellence, embracing diversity and inclusion, believing in hard work, integrity and honesty and existing as an institution primarily because of students.



Students who have passes in Mathematics, English and Science or Social studies and three other passes in their elective subjects are qualified to be offered

to be offered admission to pursue the Four-Year B.ed program.



Students of the Atebubu college of education are confronted with many problems with lack of water at the apex. According to sources, the water table of this area is relatively low. Although Students have access to water facilities, these facilities do not meet the demand of students. Students have to line up and sometimes even argue when in they are in need of water.



Due this problem, Students have to line up with cans and wait till they get water. Boreholes are made accessible only at specific times of the day. Students have to wake up before 4:30am to struggle for water to shower.



Students, therefore, spend most of their in search of water. This indirectly affect the academic performance of students.



Stakeholders and Philanthropists are therefore notified of this problem.

Students will appreciate if the problem of inadequate water is solved. Stakeholders are therefore charged to find solutions to this problem.