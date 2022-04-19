How sword-wielding Lebanese man was arrested 30-minutes after IGP’s assurance to attack victim

General News of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police hunt for sword-wielding man in viral video



IGP visits victim of sword attack



Police arrest Osman Brusstani



Following a traumatic attack on a day he had gone to chase his daily bread on the Oxford Street of Osu, Yussif Iddrisu says he had every reason to hope for justice.



Yussif who produces and sells artefacts in one of Ghana’s popular tourist hubs was attacked by a sword-wielding man on Saturday, April 9, 2022.



The attacker later identified as Osman Brustani took offence at Yussif’s request to have him move his car from blocking his shop from public view and led the furious Lebanese man to threaten to behead him with a sword.



The attack which was captured on video went viral on social media prompting several Ghanaians to call for the arrest of the suspect.



Despite the case being lodged with the Osu Police on the same day of the attack, Osman who had gone into hiding was not arrested until the Inspector General of Police got involved in the matter.



Dr George Akuffo Dampare, according to Yussif, reached out upon hearing of the incident and requested to meet him at his workplace in Osu.



Speaking on the newest episode of #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV, Yussif told host, George Ayisi, how the Inspector General of Police personally assured him of bringing his attacker to book.



“After the police came I wrote my statement, we did everything and then the police were looking for him. He hid himself. So after a couple of days, I got a call from the IGP himself, almost three days after the incident. IGP himself called me, asking me what happened and I explained it to him.



“The IGP himself drove (sic) his car to my place where the incident happened and he saw everything, and he said ‘no I will arrest that boy',” the victim said.



Yussif disclosed that some 30-minutes after the IGP’s visit and his assurance to bring the attacker to book, he received a call from Dr George Akuffo Dampare notifying him of the arrest of Osman Brustani who had threatened to behead him.



“He called me back within 30minutes, and he said he has arrested him (Lebanese),” he stated.



Yussif expressed gratitude to the IGP and the police.



Watch Yussif’s interview on #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below:



