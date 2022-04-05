You are here: HomeNews2022 04 05Article 1508231

General News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How social media users reacted to Akufo-Addo’s BBC interview

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo granted a BBC interview on Monday play videoPresident Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo granted a BBC interview on Monday

Mixed reactions meet president’s BBC interview

Peter Okwoche labels Ghana’s economy as horrible

President Akufo-Addo makes a strong case for his government

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday, April 4, 2022, made a strong case for his government during a BBC interview.

According to the president, his government, some two years ago, had steered the nation towards a path of economic growth but was derailed by some global occurrences.

He noted that despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent Russia-Ukraine war on the fortunes of the Ghanaian economy, his government has put in place an effective recovery plan that will ensure Ghana’s economy bounces back stronger.

This was after the host, Peter Okwoche, had sought to suggest that the Ghanaian economy was performing “horribly” under the watch of the president and also questioned some policies of his government.

Described by President Akufo-Ado as provocative in his line of questioning, the interview conducted by the host of ‘Focus on Africa’ has generated conversations on social media with several users, mostly Ghanaians, expressing various opinions on the questions and answers given by the president.

Despite the president’s description of the questions asked by the international journalist, some social media users have tagged Peter Okwoche as fearless and relentless in discharging his duties.

There are those who seem to draw a distinction between the style of the BBC host and the quite relaxing style of local journalists when it comes to putting the feet of leaders to fire.

“Dear Ghana Journalist, in every interview, be a PETER OKWOCHE. Be fearless,” Kojo Bediako shared in a Facebook post.

Another Facebook user, Albert Wotorgbui, in what comes off as a fact checking post, tagged as false the statement made by the president that Ghana has the lowest Tax Revenue to GDP in West Africa.

“FACT: Nigeria has the lowest Tax Revenue to GDP in West Africa which stands at 6% as at year end 2021. Ghana ended the year with 12.6% of Tax Revenue to GDP. That is twice that of Nigeria,” his post read in part.

However, there are also some social media users who believe the president made a strong case and cannot be faulted for pointing out the correlative effects of recent global incidents on the state of Ghana’s economy.

