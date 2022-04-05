How social media users reacted to Akufo-Addo’s BBC interview

General News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mixed reactions meet president’s BBC interview



Peter Okwoche labels Ghana’s economy as horrible



President Akufo-Addo makes a strong case for his government



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday, April 4, 2022, made a strong case for his government during a BBC interview.



According to the president, his government, some two years ago, had steered the nation towards a path of economic growth but was derailed by some global occurrences.



He noted that despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent Russia-Ukraine war on the fortunes of the Ghanaian economy, his government has put in place an effective recovery plan that will ensure Ghana’s economy bounces back stronger.



This was after the host, Peter Okwoche, had sought to suggest that the Ghanaian economy was performing “horribly” under the watch of the president and also questioned some policies of his government.



Described by President Akufo-Ado as provocative in his line of questioning, the interview conducted by the host of ‘Focus on Africa’ has generated conversations on social media with several users, mostly Ghanaians, expressing various opinions on the questions and answers given by the president.



Despite the president’s description of the questions asked by the international journalist, some social media users have tagged Peter Okwoche as fearless and relentless in discharging his duties.



There are those who seem to draw a distinction between the style of the BBC host and the quite relaxing style of local journalists when it comes to putting the feet of leaders to fire.



“Dear Ghana Journalist, in every interview, be a PETER OKWOCHE. Be fearless,” Kojo Bediako shared in a Facebook post.



Another Facebook user, Albert Wotorgbui, in what comes off as a fact checking post, tagged as false the statement made by the president that Ghana has the lowest Tax Revenue to GDP in West Africa.



“FACT: Nigeria has the lowest Tax Revenue to GDP in West Africa which stands at 6% as at year end 2021. Ghana ended the year with 12.6% of Tax Revenue to GDP. That is twice that of Nigeria,” his post read in part.



However, there are also some social media users who believe the president made a strong case and cannot be faulted for pointing out the correlative effects of recent global incidents on the state of Ghana’s economy.



See some social media reactions to the president’s BBC interview below:









Respectfully, the e-levy isn't taxing the industry. It's leveraged against everyday people. It's not a special tax leveraged against providers of the digital economy. The president was either confused or being mischievously disingenuous. I suspect the latter. Annoying! https://t.co/UTLDmlTM3K — Dela Dela Tamakloe (@KelDel07) April 4, 2022

BBC INTERVIEW: President described questions as provocative. Am wondering what he was expecting from the man who got Mahama confused as whether he's ever been bribed. — Sulemana Braimah (@sulemana) April 4, 2022

It’s very disingenuous to say the e-levy is taxing “an industry” and not people. Very. https://t.co/FnWpRLo3wM — Audrey (@audreyveronne) April 4, 2022

Akufo-Addo and his friends and family said Ghanaians were being taxed too much under Mahama. Today, more taxes have been introduced and according to them, Ghanaians are even being undertaxed. — Ab. (@AbeikuLytle) April 5, 2022

Waking up everyday to Kyebi hushpuppi being the president sucks for real — ???????????????? ???????????????????????? (@BrodoSchemes) April 5, 2022

Whenever I hear this man speak, I’m reminded that the ability to sound convincing is one of the best skills you can master. lol https://t.co/P1FuZKfd5F — Nana Afriyie (@asforafriyie) April 5, 2022

If the BBC journalist was to be in Ghana, like they will send GRA to his radio station today… — Yayra Koku (@YayraKoku) April 5, 2022

Very Embarrassing to be called a Ghanaian at the moment. Listening to the President. Chuaaaa pic.twitter.com/yr2SlaKZnv — Tɔgbe Ɖzatse Eɖem (@TogbeDzatse) April 4, 2022

Addo D fok up the system o. Herh, I watch the interview I laugh saaa. And those questions weren't hard hitting. These were normal “efie te sɛn” question your man say “obiaa fie nyɛ”. — ????????????????, (@nakwaati) April 5, 2022

Whenever I hear this man speak, I’m reminded that the ability to sound convincing is one of the best skills you can master. lol https://t.co/P1FuZKfd5F — Nana Afriyie (@asforafriyie) April 5, 2022

Respectfully, the e-levy isn't taxing the industry. It's leveraged against everyday people. It's not a special tax leveraged against providers of the digital economy. The president was either confused or being mischievously disingenuous. I suspect the latter. Annoying! https://t.co/UTLDmlTM3K — Dela Dela Tamakloe (@KelDel07) April 4, 2022

This is de Vice President of Ghana ????????, it’s like they really don’t know what they’re doing... or karma is dealing with them !!! pic.twitter.com/5kqRAVzUHH — TAGOR ????_????????????®™???????? (@RASNANATAGOR) April 4, 2022

That Addo D interview is poor. He says e-levy is to tax the industry. Here’s the problem, these telcos & fintechs are already being taxed. CIT, CST, VAT etc. Essentially he is admitting that it is a double tax hence the consumer must pay for it. — nomad (@aleleblue) April 5, 2022

It’s so sad. Whenever we complain they’ll compare us to the rest of west Africa and people from those countries will even defend him. No be ein fault. The other presidents cause am https://t.co/7IEmQKeSiY — ADHDazzled (@_shorshor) April 5, 2022

Picture story…

It was a painful interview to watch ????????????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ZdqQeWZnES — 3.142(π) (@lips_pi) April 4, 2022

Look at how Akufo-Addo was taken on. It's a delight to watch. Buhari can't do any of these. He lacks the capacity. https://t.co/v7tWK5kGE3 — J. J. Enoch (@ofjjenoch) April 5, 2022

Peter Okwoche asked questions which no journalist in Ghana will dare ask president Akufo-Addo. Thank you Peter! — ADENTA SAM GEORGE (@Delali_Esq) April 5, 2022

In 2015 right to 2016,then flagbearer of the NPP, Akufo Addo publicly said Ghanaians were overtaxed.



Fast forward in 2022. The same Akufo Addo, now President of Ghana in an interview said he doesn't think Ghanaians are overtaxed and if anything at all we are undertaxed.



Wow! — JO ☆???????? (@skulsonofficial) April 5, 2022