How social media reacted to Teacher Kwadwo’s sacking

General News of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Plus slams GES for sacking Teacher Kwadwo



#FixTheCountry wades into Teacher Kwadwo vs GES feud



Teacher to take legal action against GES



It emerged on Saturday, December 18, 2021, that trained teach cum comedian, Michael Owusu Afriyie (Teacher Kwadwo) has been fired by the Ghana Education Service.



The announcement was made Teacher Kwadwo via his social media with the reason being misconduct.



With Teacher Kwadwo being huge figure on social media, it did not take long for news of his sacking to go viral.



Across various media platforms, particular Twitter and Facebook, people expressed divergent views on the matter.



Whiles some believe that the GES was wrong to dismiss him, some hold that it was not right on Teacher’s part to constantly attack pay employees.



Some persons are also reading politics into it with the view that Teacher Kwadwo is being influenced by some political parties to make the government unpopular.



Fvck Peace.. Vawulence is what we need.. Teacher Kwadwo vs GES.. ???? pic.twitter.com/X7UfJ3O0Im — Sɛ Asa ???????? ???????? (@S3__Asa) December 18, 2021

Teacher Kwadwo even said shooting John Mahama dead was not a crime. These people hated John Mahama so much. Smh — Che???????????????????????? (@CheEsquire) December 18, 2021

Teacher Kwadwo insulted John Mahama & NDC but kept his job. He criticized GES under Akufo-Addo pɛ he’s been sacked. The God of John Mahama is a good God. pic.twitter.com/8cG2uHf5Xl — Che???????????????????????? (@CheEsquire) December 18, 2021

Why have GES Sacked Teacher Kwadwo? I want to know the reason why. — DON (@Opresii) December 18, 2021

Teacher Kwadwo when he read the sack letter GES gave him yesternight.. The pressure he go give them no erh???? pic.twitter.com/Mzqani5aj3 — Sɛ Asa ???????? ???????? (@S3__Asa) December 18, 2021

Teacher kwadwo asked his student to assume they are in war and write an essay on their experiences; one student was sitting idle. TEACHER: why are u not writing? STUDENT: I was killed immediately the war started ???????????????????? Case close — Dhavi Adzo (@lhip_tea) December 18, 2021

Vacancy come the pay roll top as them sack Teacher Kwadwo so…???? pic.twitter.com/YUZY2t5sGe — Sɛ Asa ???????? ???????? (@S3__Asa) December 18, 2021

So GES sacked Teacher Kwadwo because he has been telling the truth. Can't wait for things to unfold. pic.twitter.com/b7zU77sBrd — Mr. Wilson ???? (@yaw_wilsonn) December 19, 2021