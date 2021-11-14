You are here: HomeNews2021 11 14Article 1401466

General News of Sunday, 14 November 2021

How social media marked Afenyo-Markin for Sierra Leone sand winning 'gaffe'

Afenyo-Markin displays sand winning photo at press conference in Parlianment Afenyo-Markin displays sand winning photo at press conference in Parlianment

Social media users are after Deputy Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency over a claim he made last week, which claim has been labeled as propagandist.

Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, who is also the Effutu MP during a press conference by the Majority caucus late last week presented a photo to illustrate the link between tidal waves and sand-winning activities.

The presser was in reaction to the backlash that the government was receiving from the Minority National Democratic Congress MPs who were displeased at the government's response to the recent tidal waves that battered Keta.

“I would want to show you a picture. This is what is happening at Keta. If you go to Wikipedia, you would see, this is a report, sand-winning activity in Keta coastal area and the source is Coverghana.com.gh as February 9, 2021. This is what is happening there,” Afenyo-Markin stated while displaying the picture for the TV cameras.

His claim was immediately challenged by South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor who said the topography of the area in the photo did not match with Ghana's eastern coastline.

The Effutu MPs photo was subsequently fact-checked by Ghana Fact and they arrived at the verdict that Afenyo-Markins' claims were FALSE.

"Using Reverse Image Search, GhanaFact has found that the photograph was not taken in Ghana but rather in Sierra Leone sometime in January 2013 by Journalist and photographer, Tommy Trenchard.

"The photograph was first published by an online platform, The New Humanitarian News, in an article titled- “Sand-mining threatens homes and livelihoods in Sierra Leone"," the Ghana Fact report read in part.

But on social media platforms - especially on Twitter and Facebook - Afenyo-Markin is trended at a point on Saturday with some rather critical and comical comments directed at him and the NPP.

