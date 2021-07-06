How security personnel 'protected' Jubilee House ahead of NDC’s demo

General News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•The youth wing of the opposition National Democratic Congress held a March for Justice protest on Tuesday, July 6



•The protest is to fight against state-sponsored thuggery under President Akufo-Addo's government



•A petition was sent to the Jubilee House and was received by a Deputy Chief of Staff, Emmanuel Adumua-Bossman



Following the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) announcement to submit a petition to the Presidency as part of the March for Justice demonstration, security at the Jubilee House was beefed up.



In a photo shared by Atinka TV and sighted by GhanaWeb, several policemen together with some men in suits were seen manning the entrance of the Jubilee House.



Within the premises, these two categories of security personnel were sighted at various positions.



The NDC’s ‘March for Justice’ protest was aimed at demanding justice for families who have lost relatives while fighting for the ills in the country to be corrected.



The demonstration was also to speak against “state-sponsored thuggery” under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The first of two petitions were presented by NDC’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and the party's Women’s Organiser, Hannah Bissiw.



It was received at the Jubilee House by a Deputy Chief of Staff, Emmanuel Adumua-Bossman.



