How police pitched camp in front of Jubilee House with shields, horses during Arise Ghana demo

General News of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police clash with Arise Ghana protestors



Day 2 #KromAy3Hye demonstration begins



Police caution demonstrators



There is heavy security at the Jubilee House as Arise Ghana protestors take over some streets in Accra to demonstrate against current economic hardship in the country.



Police personnel were spotted with shields, armour vehicles, and horses among others.



Military personnel were also spotted at the entrance of the Jubilee house.



The Arise Ghana protestors are currently embarking on day two of their protest against persistent and astronomical hikes in fuel prices by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government that has imposed excruciating economic hardships on Ghanaians.



The protests is also aimed at opposing the imposition of the obnoxious E-Levy on the already-burdened Ghanaian people by the insensitive Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government and demand a full-scale and bi-partisan parliamentary probe into COVID-19 expenditures.



Others are to protest the grabbing of State lands by officials of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, particularly the de-classification of huge portions of the Achimota Forest reserve.



The rest are to protest the increased rate of police brutalities and state-sponsored killings of innocent Ghanaians, as well as the growing culture of human rights abuses under the watch of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and demand the total cancellation of the fraudulent “Agyapa” deal.







The group started its first day of demonstrations on June 28, 2022, starting from the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange/Obra Spot, but chaos erupted when protestors pelted stones at the police.



In retaliation, the police also fired tear gas and rubber bullets, injuring scores of protestors.



The protest is expected to end at parliament where protestors will submit their petition.















Click 'photos' for more



NYA/WA