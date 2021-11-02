How police busted over 100 suspects in dawn swoop at Gomoa Nyanyano

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Police arrested over 100 people last Friday in a dawn swoop



• The operation was conducted by the Central East Police Command



• The suspects were picked up from a popular pub at Gomoa Nyanyano



Officers from the newly created Central East Police Command conducted a dawn swoop late last week, which operation resulted in the arrest of over 100 people.



Police confirmed that they acted on intel and quickly moved in stressing that it formed part of operations to combat crime and by so doing consolidate peace and security.



According to a Citi News report, the swoop - led by Divisional Commander DCOP Okyere Boapeah - took place at SMG arena pub which is located on the Gomoa Nyanyano stretch.



Some of the crimes police found the suspects engaged in included smoking of illegal substances whiles some commercial sex workers were also picked up in the process.







The suspects who are being screened comprised foreign nationals and some Ghanaians.



ACP Oduro Amaning, Deputy Central East Police Commander is quoted as saying: “It was last Friday that we had an intel, so we went to the place. We had more than 100 people from that small place and got them arrested because they were engaged in several social vices and were flouting all the protocols. All that we are ensuring is that there will be peace and that, crime will go down in the area. We are now screening them.”



The need for the creation of the Divisional Comand was because of a spike in crime and other illegal activities especially in Kasoa and its surrounding communities.



TWI NEWS