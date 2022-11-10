How passengers on a KLM flight 'improvised' to save dying man until landing- eyewitness narrates

General News of Thursday, 10 November 2022

A Passenger on Board a KLM flight from Accra to Schipol Amsterdam has narrated how a dying passenger was saved on October 25th 2022.



In a narration shared online, Benjamin Akyena Brantuo, an author who was on board the flight said the intervention of passengers who had medical experience helped buy time for a landing in Valencia in Spain where the passenger received immediate medical help.



Mr. Akyena Brantuo was one of several passengers onboard the KLM flight KL0590 Boeing 777-300ER that took off from Kotoka Airport on Monday, 24 October 2022 at 22:10 and was due for Amsterdam (Schiphol Airport) at 06:45.



Read his account below:



The struggle for life on KLM (KLM Royal Dutch Airlines)



To the distant observer, it appeared as a scuffle between a crew and a passenger. I was under the same impression from where I sat, three rows behind the place of action. The backrest of the chairs had obstructed me from seeing the person who was the focus of attention of the crew and other passengers.



Aside from the fact that almost everybody on the plane was now thronging to where the wrestling was happening, those who shared immediate seats with this passenger appeared to be in the process of getting up from their seats, only that they had stopped short of moving after initial efforts which raised them from their seats. Thus they appeared stuck midway between sitting and standing.



It got even more frightening when the crew member shoved off other passengers who appeared to be obstructing the direct thrusting of her hands back and forth against the target on the seat.



“This is not a place for a fight,” I said to myself. It was getting to midnight. The KLM flight KL0590 Boeing 777-300ER was several thousands of feet above the earth and flying on top of the Atlantic Ocean. It was too late to return to Ghana where it took off on Monday, 24 October 2022 at 22:10 and was due for Amsterdam (Schiphol Airport) at 06:45.



READ ALSO: Assin Dompem: Woman drinks poison over her missing GHC 500Without warning, the microphone on the plane crept to life. “Ladies and gentlemen, if you are a medical doctor, please make yourself available to the crew,” came the female voice which was noticeable for how frightened it sounded than the message it carried. “We have a situation on our hands, and we need your help…” the announcer added.



Somebody was dying. It was not a fight. The crew was trying to delay the man from going but they had gotten to their wits’ end and were now hoping that, somehow, some of the passengers would turn out to be doctors who knew how to save a dying man better than them.



The announcement drew several people to the scene until the alleys of the plane leading to the point of action were completely filled up. As for the place of the action, it was like a mob action scene. It was not clear whether those who had thronged to there were indeed doctors or people who just wanted a ringside view of what was happening.



I was getting more scared, not only because I was witnessing death, or that inside an aeroplane far above the ocean with pitch darkness around us had become a stage for mob action. I worried about the fact that the airline was not equipped for this emergency.



My mind started telling me that what was happening to the other passenger can happen to me. “What if I die?” My imagination went on a frolic of its own. Indeed, it suddenly occurred to me I had a four-year-old son waiting for me.



This sounds wild in hindsight but not when I was a ringside spectator to death, especially witnessing a flight in the 21st Century using phone flashlights to conduct a ‘medical operation’. Indeed, at a point, the crew announced for the passenger who volunteered insulin to come for it.



READ ALSO: Economic Hardship: Govt begins negotiations with military for new salary, allowancesTo save myself from the trauma I was witnessing and any possible post-traumatic effect, I decided to cocoon myself from what was playing out before me. I pretended to be asleep with the hope that I will wake up to see everything ended.



This decision was appropriate because the drama was too intense. For instance, the ‘mob doctors’ numbering about ten, without warning would start wrestling with this dying man. This patient even though could not be seen due to the crowd could be heard amidst the struggle making sounds as loud as the gnarling of a dog. And then, there would be silence from both the doctors and the patient. No word or movement.



After what appears like a mini-conference between the supposed doctors, they do what doctors do to patients when trying to resuscitate them, and then suddenly the ‘dead man’ would come back to life with revived energy, and then another bout of wrestling would ensue between him and his doctors for several minutes until silence again. Then the wrestling and the silence, and the wrestling and the silence.



This was too much for me. I shut myself from the world around me by dropping my head on the backrest of the seat in front of me, gazing intently at the floor of the flight with my eyes tightly closed until they were hurting. I was going to pretend to be asleep until the action was over. With only three rows of seats from where I was sitting, I was wondering which was more difficult to do; pretending to be asleep or witnessing the struggle for life.



After an hour of trying to sleep without success, I woke up. It coincided with the medical revival which had flipped to the silence scene. Only this time the volunteer doctors were conversing (more casually). Maybe they were too tired or, as usual, waiting for the patient to resurrect again. Or this time he actually died?



READ ALSO: KATH whistleblower Accountant who accused CEO, Medical Director of squandering cash firedWhen the microphone of the plane came on again, my best guess was that they were going to break the unfortunate news of the demise of a passenger to us.



“Ladies and gentlemen, unfortunately…” the announcement started “we must make an emergency landing in Valencia. One of the passengers needs emergency medical attention…” it added.



I was shocked. The passenger survived after more than an hour of shuffling between life and death in the hands of passengers who volunteered as doctors. Wow!



I witnessed with great emotion as the medical team stationed in Spain in anticipation of our arrival rushed into the aircraft. It was even most moving to see the lead volunteer doctor giving them a quick briefing to understand where they must start their intervention from. What was perhaps the climax of it all was when I saw the patient lift himself up for the first time and spoke to the crew, directing them to where his hand luggage was kept in the plane.



Before the flight lifted itself into the air to continue to the final leg of the journey to Amsterdam, some of those who volunteered as doctors were led from the economy class they occupied prior to the incident to a more luxurious part of the flight.



While that is well deserved, don’t passengers deserve aircrafts fitted to handle medical emergencies as this? What if there were no passengers who were doctors on that flight?



Benjamin Akyena Brantuo

Author of Dying Many Times…

[email protected]



