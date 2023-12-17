How news on lifting of ban on use of electric ‘cookies’ in Accra, Nsawam in 1958 was reported

General News of Sunday, 17 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Historical records available to GhanaWeb has shown that that some time in the mid 90s, there was a jubilant announcement on the lifting of restrictions on the use of electric cookers, known at the time as ‘cookies,’ in Accra and Nsawam.



The year was 1958 and this announcement brought an end to a ban on the use of electrical cookers in Accra, the country’s capital, and Nsawam in the Eastern Region.



The announcement came at a time when the adoption of electric appliances was steadily growing, marking a significant milestone in the country’s technological history.



The report, in the Ghana Times Newspaper, dated Tuesday, September 2, 1958, detailed the decision to lift restrictions on the use of these electronic devices.



The newspaper report carried the news with the headline They can now cook on their electric ‘cookies’



“Housewives in certain parts of Accra and Nsawam will now have their electric ‘cookies’ in these areas removed by the Accra and Nsawam Electricity Departments. And this was announced yesterday by the Ministry of Works.



“The areas affected are; Mamprobi and Korle Gono, Giffard Cap, Nima Police area of Ring Road, Fifth Avenue extension and Fifth Avenue Estate, Airport Residential Area, Achimota and Nsawam,” the report stated.



It continued: “However, the ministry points out that approval must be sought before any connection could be made.”



See the newspaper clipping below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



NW/AE



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



