How my husband used my earnings to repay £13,000 bank loan - London-based Ghanaian

General News of Saturday, 23 October 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

A London-based Ghanaian, Sandra Agyeiwaa has disclosed that her husband who stayed in London invited her to stay and lured her into opening a joint account but he used her income to pay off his loan.



In an exclusive interview on SVTV Africa, Madam Sandra indicated that while she was unaware of his plan, she worked 15 hours for five years but never spent a pound of it.



“I want to use this medium to explain to his family especially because they think I’m the bad person. I came here in 2007 and he asked that we open a joint account so that we can bring our children too.



"Not knowing he had taken a loan of 13,000 pounds and the bank was deducting from the account. Meanwhile, he only worked six hours a day and didn’t earn as much,” she revealed.



Madam Sandra added that aside from her main job, she owned a side business selling local medicines and waist beads. Hence, she barely withdrew cash from their joint account.



“The only thing he did for me was bus fare. He handled all the bank matters even both cards were with him. When I realized it, the money left in our account was 350 pounds meanwhile I make 1600 pounds monthly,” she told host DJ Nyaami.



Even though they are not divorced Madam Sandra and her husband have been separated for three years now with no contact.



Kindly watch the full interview below;



