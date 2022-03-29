How my dream of becoming a journalist changed – Lawyer Mohammed Mumuni recounts

General News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Renowned Legal Practitioner Alhaji Mohammed Mumuni has revealed that he was aspiring to become a police investigator but had to discard that dream and rather become a newscaster.



Not long after that he had somewhere along the line also shelve that ambition but chose to be a lawyer which he pursued to the latter and was even called to the bench where he practiced for three years.



Giving an account of his life story on Motion TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the distinguished African statesman and politician mentioned that one Dr Ohene Djan inspired him to choose the legal profession.



“I went to Tamale Secondary School in September 1962 where I stayed and did my O Levels in 1967 and then continued to do the 6th Form that is the A-Level in 1969. At O Level I wanted to be a police Investigator. I wanted to be an investigator because I had read Commodore’s books and I was intrigued by the work of an investigator. Then later on I wanted to be a newsreader because I admired certain newsreaders. Robert Hammond, Robert Owusu…I just loved the way they read the news”, he revealed.



On what changed his mind on neither being a journalist nor a police investigator he said “Eventually when I got Sixth Form, I went to visit my uncle in Sunyani and went to the court and saw a Lawyer he was called Dr. I.L Ohene Djan. He was a very flamboyant kind of lawyer and he just took my fancy so I just said I wanted to be a lawyer and that is it”



The former lawmaker for Kumbungu in the Northern Region who attended Ghana Law School and was subsequently called to the Ghana Bar in October 1975 later establish Yelin-nzo Chambers.