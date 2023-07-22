How much money does the sanitation minister have in her home? – Sam George asks

General News of Saturday, 22 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has raised questions on the exact amount of money, the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, keeps in her home, following revelations of over $1 million and €300,000 being stolen from her house.



According to the MP, the fact that the minister did not notice that such a huge amount of money had been stolen from her house till after her husband, Daniel Osei Kufuor, caught their maid in their bedroom stealing more money means that they had a huge amount money in there.



“Per the charge sheet, a million dollars belonging to the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resource, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, is missing from her residence. It took her husband chancing on the person in the act to notice that a million dollars was missing," Sam George said.



“It then presupposes that the stash of cash there is way in excess of a million dollars. Because even if it was $2 million and half of it was missing it would be obvious to the naked eye," he stated.



“For it to be so inconsequential, that you couldn’t notice its absence until you stumbled on the person, you give us a bigger worry as a nation, how much was stashed in that room,” he said in an interview on JoyNews'NewFile programme on July 22, 2023, monitored by GhanaWeb.



The MP added that even if the minister did no wrong in keeping such an amount of money in her home, there are questions as to how she came by it that has to be answered.



Sam George said that Cecilia Dapaah must state where she got the money from and provide the necessary documentation to that effect.



He indicated that the Ghana Revenue Authority must come out to state whether the minister paid the required taxes for the money at her house if she legitimately earned it.



He added that the state regulatory bodies in charge of the movement of foreign currencies in the country must also come out to explain how the minister was able to move such an amount of foreign currency into the country.



Background:



Two house helps, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei, are currently facing charges before an Accra Circuit Court for their alleged involvement in the theft of significant sums of money and personal belongings belonging to Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour.



According to a report by The Chronicle, the thefts, which amount to millions of Ghana Cedis, reportedly took place at the couple's residence in Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra, between July and October 2022.



The accused, Patience and Sarah, are facing one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing, involving amounts of US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana Cedis.



During the same period, the pair allegedly stole personal effects from Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, including assorted clothes valued at GH¢95,000, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry valued at US$95,000.



Further accusations involve Patience acting alone to steal six pieces of Kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men's suits valued at US$3,000, which belonged to the minister's husband.



The court also charged three additional individuals in connection with the thefts.



Benjamin, a 29-year-old plumber, has been accused of dishonestly receiving GH¢180,000, while Kweku Botwe, a 65-year-old trader, faces charges for dishonestly receiving GH¢50,000. Additionally, Malik Dauda, a 23-year-old unemployed individual, is alleged to have dishonestly received GH¢1 million.



All five accused individuals appeared before an Accra Circuit Court presided over by Judge Susana Ekuful on Thursday, July 20, 2023. However, their pleas have not yet been taken.



