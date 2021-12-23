How minority MP referenced Black Sherif’s ‘akyekyediɛ nantiɛ’ in plans to slowly ‘kill’ e-levy

Politics of Thursday, 23 December 2021

The minority caucus in parliament has indicated its readiness ahead of parliamentary siting next year to maintain a stiff opposition to the controversial e-levy.



The group has been uncompromising on its position since the announcement of the levy in the 2022 budget statement presentation by finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



While the majority MPs support the approval of the e-levy bill to address unemployment issues as well as to construct roads, their counterparts on the other side insists it will impose hardship on Ghanaians.



The levy intends to slap a 1.75% charge on all electronic transactions including mobile money, a move financial sector have said will crimple government’s achievements in the digital economy.



A recent parliamentary sitting on the contentious e-levy bill turned feisty when first deputy speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu (Joe Wise) attempted to make way for the second deputy speaker, Andrew Asiamah to take over proceedings while he goes to participate in the voting process to determine whether the e-levy bill should be admitted under a certificate of urgency, a move that sparked chaos.







Commenting on the incident on his social media timeline, MP for Sissala West Constituency, Mohammed Adams Sukparu, served notice on the minority’s intention to continue with its vehement opposition to the e-levy.



“Our colleagues on the NPP side can resort to all manner of gymnastics but to the extent that we are concerned, the rejection of the E-Levy is like @blacksherif’s akyekyediɛ nantiɛ. We will reject it no matter how slow the pace,” he tweeted.





