How long are you going to run away from accountability – Ablakwa questions Ofori-Atta

Finance minister presents mid-year budget review to parliament



Ablakwa accuses the government of avoiding accountability



MP accuses government of engaging in illegality



Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, says the government and minister of finance are running away from accountability.



Reacting to the mid-year budget review presented to parliament by Ken Ofori-Atta on Monday, Mr Ablakwa said the minister for finance conveniently avoided addressing some issues bordering on accountability.



“Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, did not say a word in the Mid-Year Review about his unconstitutional withdrawals of some GHC200million from the Consolidated Fund for the infamous National Cathedral project.



“He also made absolutely no effort to address the many illegalities and controversies that have dogged the US$400million project which his boss, President Akufo-Addo, describes as his priority of priorities,” he stated in a Facebook post.



Mr Ablakwa questioned how long the government intends to avoid accounting for the use of state funds for the national cathedral project and the extra cost the state has incurred from undertaking the construction.



“How long will government keep running away from accountability and what is the fate of the stalled project after so many structures including a diplomatic property, a modern luxury apartment complex, judges’ bungalows, the Scholarship Secretariat, the Passport Office, Judicial Training Institute and an IT firm have all been demolished with many awaiting compensation?” he questioned.



Mr Ablakwa, on various occasions, has accused the government of engaging in illegal financing of the national cathedral project.



According to the opposition MP, the project has been fraught with illegality and coverups.



