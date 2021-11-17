How late Guan DCE fought for the rights of dual citizens – Kwaku Azar reveals

General News of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare known widely as Kwaku Azar has revealed that how the now-deceased District Chief Executive (DCE) for the newly created Guan District joined forces with him to fight the right of dual citizens to hold some public positions that they are barred from holding.



Kwaku Azar noted that since 2006, Mr Marlon Anipa has been a key part of his team that is fighting for the law that bars dual citizens from becoming Members of Parliament(MPs) which then bars them from holding certain high profile public offices in the country.



He added that following the imprisonment of Adamu Sakande for being a dual citizen and becoming the Member of Parliament for Bawku and later his death, Mr Anipa rehashed that the need to do away with the law that bars dual citizens from holding certain high profile positions.



“We at DUCRIPS are saddened to hear of the passing away of our brother from Akpafu who has been a staunch member of the movement to repeal Article 94(2)(a) since 2006.



He was a gallant soldier in the movement to defend our Bawku brother, Adamu Sakande, and on October 3, 2020, he whatsapped this message



“We need to make a political statement with Adamu’s death. We must expunge this rapacious clause preventing diasporans from holding certain offices.”’ Kwaku wrote.



He praised Mr Anipa for his hard work and commitment to serving his people before his death.



“For a man who fought so long and so hard for his beliefs, who worked so hard for an opportunity to serve his people in a very difficult political terrain, it is utterly sad that death should deny him the opportunity to serve,” he moaned.



Mr Marlon died less than two weeks after being sworn in as the first DCE of the newly created Guan District.



