How ‘kidnapped’ Taadi woman used pregnancy belly silicon to deceive her husband

General News of Sunday, 26 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Josephine Panyin Mensah, the lady at the centre of fake kidnapping in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis has indicated that she had been wearing a pregnancy belly silicon for nine months and pretended to be pregnant and even informed her husband that, she had been visiting the hospital for antenatal care.



According to her, during the nine months of pregnancy, she prevented her husband from having sex with her, something that did not allow the husband to detect whether or not indeed there was a baby in the womb of his wife.



These were excerpts of Josephine Panyin Mensah’s confession to the police as reported by Takoradi based radio station, Empire FM.



Anybody who sees Josephine Panyin Mensah’s physical appearance and how she wore her maternity attire could tell that, the lady was heavily pregnant because she apparently had different sizes of silicon and at every point in time, she changes to suit the age of the pregnancy.



Due to her public demeanour as an expectant, she always wins public sympathy.



Those who robe their hands on her bump felt it was real because the pregnancy belly silicon was communicating the same.



It would have been very difficult for anyone to have believed that she was wearing pregnancy silicon because she acted and behaved just like a pregnant woman.



Meanwhile, Josephine’s confession and admission to the police that she faked her pregnancy and kidnap has thrown her family and neighbours into a state of shock and disbelief.



A visit to the neighbourhood by the Ghana News Agency saw groups of individuals and sympathizers trying to either come to terms with the "new truth" from the Ghana Police Service while others were expressing different dimensions to the twist and turn of events.



GNA gathered that, the accused, Josephine Mensah, has always been a calm and respectful woman to the admiration of all.



She is described by many as a decent woman, very calm with little or no friends.



Madam Ekua Atta, a neighbour, who confessed seeing her through the stages of pregnancy couldn't fathom her reason of denial.



She queried, "in fact, strange things happen in this world indeed, somebody that I have always seen with the pregnancy growing can now deny herself... what might have happened...madam".



Francis Essel, an uncle of Josephine told GNA that, "I am marvelled at this revelation...I saw her myself.”



He said he gave Panyin’s hand in marriage adding that “I saw the first Pregnancy which brought forth Nyamekye. she also informed me about this second pregnancy...we cannot understand".



