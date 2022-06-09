How is billboard on Tema-Accra highway connected to LBGT? – Lawyer to anti-LGBTQI group

General News of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nothing can be done till billboard is proven to be related to LBGT activities – lawyer suggests



Sam George, others charge IGP over LGBTQ+ billboard on Tema Motorway



Arrest, prosecute those behind pro-LGBTQ+ billboard – Anti-LGBT group



Private legal practitioner, Osman Alhassan, has called on the anti-LGBTQI group in Parliament who called for the persecution of persons involved in the erection of a billboard on the Tema-Accra highway to explain how the ad is related to LGBTQI activities.



According to Alhassan, the group must explain beyond thought the advertisement is related to LGBTQI activities before the actions they have called for can be taken.



"We need to know how any billboard is connected to that (LGBT) community before any activity is done according to the law,” 3news.com reports.



The lawyer made these remarks after the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, gave the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, a 24-hour ultimatum for an erected illegal LGBTQ+ promotional billboard on the Tema-Motorway stretch of the N1 to be pulled down.



Sam George, who is lead sponsor of the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, joined other members of the Anti LGBTQ+ group on Thursday morning to address the press on the issue. According to him, the erection of the billboard is a violation of the laws of Ghana specifically section 104 of the Criminal Offenses Act.



Other members of the group have called on the Attorney General to prosecute all persons involved in the erection of the billboard.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



