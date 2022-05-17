How have we wronged you, Akufo-Addo? - Manasseh Azure quizzes over declassification of Achimota Forest

General News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has questioned the president on why he intends to desecrate one of the only vegetative covers in the Greater Accra Region.



There have been reports of the government’s notice that the Achimota Forest has been declassified as a reserve, making way for private development.



Reacting to the news that is gradually gaining a lot of traction online, the award-winning journalist asked what Ghanaians had done to wrong President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo so much that he is taking this new decision.



“How have we wronged you, Akufo-Addo? You gave Atewa to the Chinese, and now you want to desecrate Achimota?” he quizzed in a tweet.



Earlier, GhanaWeb reported on how Social media has been buzzing over reports that the Achimota Forest is to be opened for private development.



A document from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resource, making reference to an Executive Instrument, stated that the Achimota Forest Reserve is to no longer be regarded as a forest reserve.



“An Executive Instrument (E.I.) 144 gazetted on behalf of President Akufo-Addo by the Lands Minister Samuel Abdulai Jinapor indicates that effective May 1, 2022, the land on which the Forest is located shall cease to be a forest reserve.



“The President’s action was in accordance with Section 19 of the Forest Act, 1927 (CAP. 157) which gives him the authority to declare that particular land is no longer required as a forest reserve,” portions of the purported E.I. read.



Taking to social media, many Ghanaians have alleged that the government’s re-designation of the land is a ploy to sell the vast land off or to share it among its officials.



