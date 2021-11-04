How has digitilization reduced the prices of goods? - Chief Biney asks Bawumia

General News of Thursday, 4 November 2021

The Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 delivered a keynote address at the Ashesi University under the theme ''Transforming An Economy Through Digitization: The Ghana Story''.



Addressing a gathering, the Vice President touched on some key digitization programmes implemented by the government and other initiatives in the pipeline.



With digitization as a 4th industrial revolution, Dr. Bawumia used the platform to tell the Ghanaian success of how the Akufo-Addo government has used digitization to achieve a number of milestones.



However, Deputy National Organizer of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), Chief Biney has beeged to differ.



According to him in a facebook post Wednesday morning, he asked the vice President how digitilization has protected the dollar and also how it has reduced the price of goods at the market for the ordinary Ghanaian.



"Good day vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, respectfully you forgot to tell us how digitilization has protected the dollar you claim to have arrested and detained in police custody with the key in your pocket. It is important to remind you that businesses are suffering, drivers and Kayaye's are suffering. Finally I will like to know how digitiliazation has reduced the price of goods at the market for the ordinary Ghanaian, just being a citizen, not a spectator."



