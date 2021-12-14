How external pressure pushed ex-IGP to drop case against Ken Agyapong’s boy

General News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Former Inspector-General of Police, David Asante Apeatu withdrew a defamation suit he instituted against a journalist with Net2 TV, Justice Kwaku Annan.



The journalist had months back alleged among other things that the former Police chief was shielding criminal elements – specifically, some notorious Nigerians – on whose paybooks the IGP was.



In his suit, Asante-Apeatu stressed that the claims were a figment of the journalist’s imagination and that they were meant to soil his name in the eyes of right-thinking Ghanaians.



The notice of discontinuance was filed by his lawyers last week Thursday, December 9, 2021, two days after his lawyer had applied for an application on notice for judgment in default of defence.



Lawyer Sammy Darko told the court that he had found it strenuous to reach the defendant in the case, a claim that Justice Annan denied last week. The presiding judge, Ekow Baiden, rejected lawyer Darko’s comment and asked him to continue with other processes of service.



The discontinuance document sighted by GhanaWeb and signed by his lawyers said: “PLEASE NOTICE THAT the Plaintiff herein hereby discontinues his claim against the Defendant in the above-mentioned action with liberty."



But the privately-owned Daily Guide newspaper reports that Asante-Apeatu has opted out of the case because of external pressures.



The former IGP said: “he has been inundated with numerous calls from professional associates, journalists, social relations and friends and outright strangers and he has to answer very mortifying questions,” the report stated.



The bi-weekly programme on which the journalist made his allegations is known as ‘The Seat’ show and has become famous for in the view of the host, uncovering corrupt activities in the political space.



The owner of the station and other subsidiaries, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, used to be a regular guest on the programme. He has also used the platform to make some allegations against political opponents.