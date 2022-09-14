‘How does amnesty to ‘galamseyers’ contribute to the fight against galamsey? – NPP asks Mahama

General News of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

The Director of Communication of the New Partocratic Party, Richard Ahiagah, has berated former President John Dramani Mahama for suggesting that President Akufo-Addo had to resign for failure to curb the menace of illegal small-scale mining (‘galamsey’)



Ahiagah suggested that the former president did not do any better when he was president as compared to what the incumbent is doing in the fight against ‘galamsey’.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Ahiagbah also questioned how a 2020 promise by the former president to give amnesty to illegal miners will help fight the menace.



“You recall that on 22nd October 2020, former President Mahama promised to grant galamseyers amnesty if he won the election for President.



“Now contrast this amnesty position with what former President Mahama said on the Ghana Tonight show about President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo needing to resign because he vouched to fight galamsey, whatever the cost.



“I would like to ask a favour; please inquire from former President Mahama — how does granting amnesty to galamseyers contribute to the fight against galamsey?” he questioned.



He added that the promise of the former president, was at best senseless and also one of his empty promises.



“But do not hold your breath because this talk about amnesty is no different from the NDC’s promise to offer a one-time NHIS premium,” he noted.







