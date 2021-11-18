You are here: HomeNews2021 11 18Article 1404316

General News of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How does LGBTQ+ enhance the greater good of the other person? – Palmer-Buckle asks

Archbishop Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle Archbishop Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle

Archbishop Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle has questioned how LGBTQ+ enhances the greater good of the ordinary person

To him, an individual’s rights must endanger the common good of the other person

He spoke on Citi TV

Archbishop Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle has said those advocating for the rights of the LGBTQ+ should convince opponents that it enhances the greater good of the ordinary person.

Speaking on Citi TV’s ‘The Point of View’ program, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast said, there has been distortions that persons who describe themselves as LGBTQ+ have rights.

He said, Catholics do not believe that an individual’s rights must endanger the common good of the other person “and unfortunately, LGBTQ+; I’m waiting for anybody to convince me Charles Palmer-Buckle how it enhances the greater good of the other person.”

Promoters of Ghana's anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

The LGBTQ+ Bill before Parliament is titled: "The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021." It is a Private Members' Bill sponsored by a bipartisan group of lawmakers.

The eight MPs who sponsored the Bill are Sam Nartey George (MP, Ningo Prampram), Emmanuel Bedzrah (MP, Ho West) Della Adjoa Sowah (MP, Kpando), John Ntim Fordjour (MP, Assin South) – the sole NPP MP sponsoring the Bill.

The remaining sponsors are Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini (MP, Tamale North), Helen Adjoa Ntoso (MP, Krachi West), Rita Naa Odoley Sowah (MP, La Dadekotopon) and Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor (MP, South Dayi).

Ghana’s pro-gay collective

A group of 18 academicians and human rights defenders have voiced strong opposition to the bill before Parliament, which is seeking to extensively criminalize the activities of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, LGBTQ+.

The group submitted a memorandum to Parliament seeking that the bill be rejected because it was largely unconstitutional and infringed on basic human rights.

Members of Parliament behind the bill, led by Ningo Prampram MP Sam Nartey George, have rubbished the memorandum and asserted that the bill will be passed into law because it has the support of the wider Ghanaian populace.

