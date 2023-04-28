How do you cook for a child for 97 pesewas? - School Feeding caterers insist on GH¢3.50 per child

General News of Friday, 28 April 2023

Following the school feeding caterers strike which commenced Thursday, April 27, 2023, to demand their due from the government, the caterers have also called on the government to increase the feeding price per child.



According to the National Organiser of the School Feeding Association, Kwame Amankwaah, the government needs to raise the feeding price from 97 pesewas to GH¢3.50pesewas.



Speaking on Citi FM's Eyewitness News, he explained that the cost of goods and services have increased and the GH¢3.50pesewas, though not enough, was better to work with than the 97 pesewas.



Mr Amankwaah while lamenting the feeding fee said, “97 pesewas for a child, how? Check around, one egg is GH¢3, how do you cook for a child for 97 pesewas? And you are asking us to go and cook, things are expensive and the amount given us is woefully inadequate. If they are able to give us at least GH¢3.50 per a child we can manage it.”



“If they [school feeding secretariat] call us today that they have understood our situation we should go and cook and that they will make sure that government pays us GH¢3.50 we will return to the kitchen. But without calling us, we will not go and cook for the kids. We will return if only they agree on the amount to be given us,” the national organiser of the School Feeding Association said in the interview.



Mr. Amankwaah said they could only negotiate with their debtors to get additional supplies to cook for the school children if government engages them in their demands.



He highlighted the failure of increment in feeding fees, delay in payment, underpayment of caterers, and arrears as some of their demands from the government.



Mr Amankwaah said there has not been any response from the school feeding secretariat after laying to bare of their needs to them.



