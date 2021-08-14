How do you call on people to tighten their belts with 39 cars in a convoy? - Kwesi Pratt asks

General News of Saturday, 14 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has expressed disgust over the President's convoy, asking why he has to be in a procession of a long fleet of cars any time he goes out on official duties.



In Ghana, it is a common trend to find the President and Vice, government officials and politicians among others in a convoy on official or political assignments.



It is in fact, a familiar scene for Ghanaians to see a fleet of cars through town with police riders leading and blowing sirens.



"But has it ever occurred to any person that it's very annoying?" Kwesi Pratt rhetorically asked.



To Kwesi Pratt, there's nothing so provocative to Ghanaians than to see a convoy.



His outburst emanates from a recent video circulating on social media showing a very long presidential convoy.



He explained that many Ghanaians are suffering and looking up to the President and his government to fix the economy but the convoy they parade around show they're insensitive to the plight of Ghanaians.



"Leadership by example...the sacrifice should start from the top," he said, amidst the recent strike action by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG)."



He wondered why if the President is attending an assignment, there should be about thirty-nine (39) cars following him but he will turn around to tell Ghanaians to "tighten their belts".



"39 cars in one convoy!!!. . . when you are driving around Ghana in a 39-car convoy how do you call on people to tighten their belt," he fumed.



"Is not driving around with a 39-car convoy difficult to do? This is not about learning Pythagoras theory, it's common sense," he added.



''There's nothing annoying as a convoy. You speak with every person; there's nothing that showcases official opulence and insensitivity than a convoy . . . one of the things to tackle is the menace of convoy."



Mr. Pratt admonished the President to reduce his convoy.