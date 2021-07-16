How did you have cars to campaign but none to go to Parliament with? - Ghanaians fume at MPs

General News of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A cross-section of the Ghanaian populace has expressed anger at the new arrangement for MPs to benefit from a $28 million loan facility from the Finance ministry, secured for them to purchase cars.



This arrangement, which has existed for many years, has gotten many people unhappy, with many calling for the total scrapping of the entire practice.



Speaking with GhanaWeb TV, some people on the streets of Accra explained that the ideology behind the loans for the lawmakers does not make sense, especially when in the past, some of these people have displayed affluence.



"I know an MP, who during the campaign season, shared flat screen TVs about 15 or 20 of them. Some of them buy motors so where do they get the monies from? Now that they have come into power, they are telling us that they need cars to go to work meanwhile, some of them have over 4 or 5 cars. So, I think they are just creating for themselves and eating.



"Because you cannot tell me that you don't have a car to go to just Parliament and during the campaign, you had about 5 or 6 cars for campaign. So, where are the cars from?" one of the men who spoke to GhanaWeb TV's Trending GH said.



