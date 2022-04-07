How did she get into medical school? – Social media users react to Harvard admission of NMSQ contestant

General News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

NSMQ contestant to study at Harvard University



NSMQ contestant to study for a pre-med degree



Many questioned an earlier post that stated the contestant has been admitted to the medical school



Francisca Lamini, one of the students who contested in the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) from Keta Senior High School, is reported to have gained admission into the prestigious Harvard Medical School, USA.



This was made known by the American Chamber of Commerce in Ghana through its LinkedIn page.



The official NSMQ verified social media pages [Facebook and Twitter] also shared a photo of Francisca with a congratulatory message that read:



“Congratulations to our very own Francisca Lamini on her admission to Harvard. We are proud of your achievements. #LaminiToTheWorld.”



Since the announcement Wednesday afternoon, social media users have been divided. While some are congratulating the lady, others too are being critical of the said Harvard Medical School announcement.



One social media user with the name Maame AB, shared a screenshot of the NSMQ Ghana announcement and wrote, “Congrats for whatever award she won, but how did she get into Medical School without an undergraduate degree/pre-med in addition to writing MCAT (Medical College Admission Test), which would serve as the prerequisite to gain admission into a medical school in the United States?”



Many of her [Maame AB] commentators shared the same sentiment but failed to boldly ask the critical question of Francisca Lamini’s Harvard admission.



Meanwhile, NSMQ Ghana Twitter page later in another tweet indicated that their earlier post was an error because Francisca gained admission to Harvard University for her pre-med degree and not the Harvard Medical School.



"Correction: Francisca has gained admission to Harvard University for her pre-med degree. We appreciate all your congratulatory messages for her."



Congratulations to our very own Francisca Lamini on her admission to The Harvard Medical School.



We are proud of your achievements



