How did Akufo-Addo's bodyguard amass wealth to build an 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra? – Dotsei Malor questions

Former Presidential Spokesperson, Ben Dotsei Malor, has questioned the source of funds for the recently built Islamic Hospital in Accra Newtown, said to have been financed by a bodyguard of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The president's bodyguard, identified as Jibril, is said to have financed the ultra-modern Islamic hospital through his First Jibril Foundation.



But reacting to the news in a Facebook post, Mr Dotsei Malor questioned how "a presidential bodyguard amass enough wealth to build an "ultramodern" Hospital in Accra?"



Reports of the president's bodyguard building a hospital have attracted varying criticism.



For some critics, the president's bodyguard, through the project aimed at providing quality health care to Muslims in Zongo communities who cannot afford some health care services at other health facilities in the country, is a good way for him to give back to his community.



However, for persons like Dotsei Malor, there are grounds to question the source of money used to fund the project.



"The allegation is that the president's bodyguard built this ultra-modern hospital. People are asking how a bodyguard of the president is able to build such an edifice when the Regional Minister, who is the Member of Parliament for the area, Henry Quartey, has failed.



"Where did the bodyguard get the money to put out such an edifice? This is the question most people are asking," a journalist with Kessben TV recently questioned.



