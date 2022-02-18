‘How dare you guys always bring out this hurt’ – Samuel Atta Mills to MPs seeking probe

General News of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prof Atta Mills died on July 24, 2012



This year will be exactly 10 years after his demise



Some MPs are demanding a probe into his death



Samuel Atta Mills, brother of the late Prof John Evans Atta Mills, has questioned why four NPP MPs are demanding a bi-partisan investigation into the death of the late President.



He is of the view that, since the demise of his late brother, the NPP MPs have constantly been using that just to gain political capital.



He said, the MPs and those who think like them always seek to bring out the hurt of Atta Mills' death into their political discourse.



The Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem (KEEA) MP told Accra-based Asempa FM that, there are no good intentions behind the latest call.



To him, the MPs should rather focus on addressing issues bothering the country, among others; the UTAG strike and the demands by the aggrieved National Builders Corps (NABCo) instead of dragging his brother’s death into politics.



“It’s bad news. Why are they trying to cry more than the bereaved? Annoh-Dompreh is someone I used to respect a lot, he shouldn’t make me change my perception about him. Why is it that every year they want to remember Nana Yaw [late President Evans Atta Mills]? … People are suffering in this country, workers are going on strike, UTAG is on strike, all kinds of problems. Is this what Annoh-Dompreh could think of? Every year they are using Prof. Mills’ death for politics,” he stated.



“It is not necessary, we know what caused his death. I have a copy of the autopsy report which was done at the 37 Military Hospital, why do you want to play politics with it? Why do you want to remind us of our hurt every year? Why can’t you allow sleeping dogs lie?” Samuel Atta Mills quizzed.



He stated that, Ghanaians did not vote for the MPs to come and seek a probe into the death of Atta Mills but rather to deal with the bread-and-butter issues.



“When they set up this committee, they should call me as their first witness and I will be the last person they will ever call,” he stressed.



Aside from the four NPP MPs, Koku Anyidoho, a former Director of Communications at the President is also calling for an inquest into the demise of Prof Mills.



When Samuel Atta Mills was asked by the host of Ekosii Sen about his view on that, he stated that he does not want to dignify him [Koku Anyidoho] with any response.



"I am a blood brother of Prof John Evans Atta Mills, from the same mother, the same father. Nobody can dispute that. I was in custody of his dead body, I was with him when he became the President until the day that he passed away. He passed away in my hands, how dare you guys always bring out this hurt, why? Why can't you let sleeping dogs lie?" Samuel Atta Mills quizzed.