How come Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu already knows verdict of E-Levy case in court? - Sam George quizzes

General News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ningo-Prampram constituency in the Greater Accra Region is seeking answers on how the Majority Leader of Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is confident that the Electronic Levy (E-Levy) will commence on the scheduled date, May 1, 2022 despite a court challenge.



Sam Nartey George argued that the Nana Addo-led government is indeed manipulating the judicial system to their advantage.



He questioned Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s locus to get first-hand information from the court even before the case will be heard.



“Is he a lawyer or a judge?” he asked in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie'.



The NDC lawmaker made this comment about the Majority Leader in reaction to the leader’s press engagement last Friday where he described the Minority members who are seeking an injunction from the Supreme Court on the implementation of the Electronic Levy popularly known as E-levy as “much I do about nothing”.



According to Sam George, the Majority Leader’s leadership is not worthy of emulation.



“He is not setting good examples. His actions is not the most responsible on this E-levy issue,” he told host, Kwasi Aboagye.



Mr Sam George, however, maintained that the NDC will challenge the commencement of the E-levy in court.



“Despite the President's approval of the levy, we will still challenge it in court,” he noted.