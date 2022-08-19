How children of Canadian returnees received news of their parents' death

General News of Friday, 19 August 2022

Two young boys who were rescued with the decomposing bodies of their parents at Atwima Maakro have finally received information about the death of their mother and father.



Police last month discovered the bodies of Mr and Mrs Jackson, who returned from the Netherlands, in their Plot 10 apartment at Atwima Maakro.



Also locked up in the apartment were the 13 and 11-year-old children of the couple.



The boys, following their rescue, were admitted to the Abuakwa Polyclinic, where they have been undergoing medical and psychological treatment.



According to a report by Joynews sighted by GhanaWeb, a team of psychologists, police officers and medical doctors, as well as some family members on Monday, informed the boys about the passing of their parents.



The distraught boys have been thrown into a state of grief after learning about the news.



This, according to the medical teams, has affected the health of the boys who were due to be discharged from the hospital this week.



A grandmother of the boys, Lydia Boakye Benson, who was present when the news was shared, says the children expressed disappointment in their parents.



"They were shocked; they were shocked, so we couldn't stand. In fact, it was very, very sad for the children, so they cried and cried, and now they are still crying."



"They said mum, papa; you have disassociated us. Why? Why death? Mummy, why?" the grandmother revealed.



According to Madam Benson, it has been difficult taking care of the boys who are not accustomed to Ghanaian meals.



"We have received one form of assistance or the other from some benevolent people, including doctors. They have helped in so many ways.



"Some pastors have helped us too with prayers as we continue to search for loans for their upkeep. It is our hope they will survive this by the grace of God," she said.



However, doctors say the boys have been responding to treatment.



Police at Maakro in the Ashanti Region on July 27, 2022, found Samuel Jackson and his wife Ernestina Jackson dead, while their two sons were found unconscious when they broke into their apartment.



According to the medical superintendent at the Abuakwa Polyclinic, Dr. Mensah Manye, the police found packs of ice around the body of Ernestina, ostensibly to preserve the body.



Speaking about the state of the children when they were brought to the hospital, Dr Mensah said, "The police brought the two children here, who were both unconscious. The police narrated to me that the two children had been locked in their room with their parents for some months now.



"The two children were lying down helpless, unconscious, so they rushed them to the hospital. When they came, the assessment showed they were severely dehydrated. They had grown very lean. It was only their bony prominence that was showing.



"That shows the extent of weight loss they've gone through. They could not talk or walk. They couldn't do anything. They lost a lot of fluid. We (my team and I) worked to resuscitate them".



He noted from observations that the woman had died about a month ago while the husband may have died about two weeks.



"Apparently, the mother died and also the father died. From the police's observation, when they broke into the room, they saw that the mother was decomposing. The husband also died in a water closet in the washroom. It appears the woman died about a month ago, while the man died about two or three weeks ago".



