How can you expend $200 million to construct 1500 apartments? – Ahiagbah quizzes Mahama on housing project

The Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagba has questioned the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama for expending the entire $200 million to construct 1500 apartments under the Saglemi Housing Project.



According to him, John Mahama’s inability to meet the targeted 5000 apartments makes the Saglemi Housing Project under the watch of the former president scandalous.



Ahiagba expressed astonishment at John Mahama’s rant about the abandoned project that he believes should have been continued by the government.



His comment comes on the back of John Mahama’s criticism of the government's abandonment of the Saglemi housing project to embark on the 8000 affordable housing units in Pokuase.



In an interview with Citi FM on the Eyewitness News, on August 7, 2023, Richard Ahiagba said the decision of the government to embark on its own project is because the Saglemi housing project is scandalous after failing to fulfill its purpose.



“The whole thing is a scandal on its own because how do you go take a loan of $200 million to construct over 5000 apartments and end up constructing 1500 yet have expended the entire 200 million?



“The contract that Parliament approved was for 5000 buildings but what we have there is somewhere in the neighborhood of 1,500 and former president Mahama revised the contract without reference to Parliament,” he said, according to citinewsroom.



Richard Ahiagba further stated that the Saglemi housing project warrants the prosecution of John Dramani Mahama and the NDC government officials who oversaw the project.



“The only reason the NDC and in particular, former president John Mahama can stand anywhere and point to Saglemi as though it is an achievement is that nobody is in jail as we speak because that project is a scandal. One that we should be angry about and charge at the NDC,” he added.







