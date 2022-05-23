How can you claim to be broke yet give out big hampers? – Kwesi Pratt asks ECG, GWCL

General News of Monday, 23 May 2022

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) are pushing for over a 100 percent tariff increment.



ECG wants an increment of 148% while, GWCL wants 334%. Among several reasons they gave for the increment is the fact that they are broke (don’t have money).



However, the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper does not understand why a company claiming to be broke will be sharing "big hampers and expensive diaries".



"These companies who claim to be distressed are the same ones who give out big hampers; the same companies who say they don’t have money and that they want increment... When you see one diary giveaway even Queen Elizabeth doesn’t have one. There’s too much high life going on there" he stated.



The renowned journalist who was contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme believes if ECG and GWCL cut down on their ostentatious lifestyle, they will save money and would not have to burden Ghanaians who are already 'overburdened'.



