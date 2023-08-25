How can you campaign for Akufo-Addo but can’t defend his record today? – Issah Fuseini jabs team Alan

General News of Friday, 25 August 2023

Former Member of Parliament for Okai Kwei North constituency, Fuseini Issah has chastised flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten's campaign team for asserting that they can not defend the Akufo-Addo-led government’s record.



His comment comes after a senior member of the Alan Kyeremanten campaign team said that they can’t defend the records of the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government because there is nothing to defend.



According to Issah Fusieni, he finds it difficult to understand why the candidates who joined Akufo-Addo to campaign during the 2017 and 2020 elections cannot defend the success the government has chalked.



He stated that the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the right person to lead the party because he would not shirk responsibilities.



Speaking in a panel discussion on TV3 on August 25, 2023, the former MP for Okai Kwei North fumed at some utterances that undermined the government’s achievements.



“The difficulty I have is that some of them [ NPP flagbearer hopefuls] were integral to this government, and some of them defended this government in 2020 based on the performance of this government between 2017 and 2020. They were on the campaign trail, we saw them campaigning vigorously for the retention of H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



"That was what exactly the good people of Ghana listened to them [NPP], went back to the polls, and voted for Akufo-Addo. So how can they turn around and say today they cannot defend the record of this government?” he quizzed.



Issah Fuseini further stated that Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the right person to lead the party because he would not deny the achievement of the government.



“The reason why I will vote for number 10 [Dr. Bawumia] is that he will not depart from the record of this government. He will not shirk his responsibility. I keep saying that if you look at the performance of this government between 2017 and 2020, he has been integral,” added.



Background



The spokesperson of the Alan Kyeremanten campaign team, Catherine Abelema Afeku has said that she finds nothing wrong with the decision of the Alan Team not to defend the NPP government because there is nothing to defend.



In an interview with Akan radio station Asempa Fm, a member of the Alan Kyeremanten campaign team reiterated that the government has no record that can be defended.



“Even our leader, our defacto leader, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has admitted that we have challenges. So if John Boadu comes to say that when we [Alan campaign team] say we have challenges, we have not spoken well, what is there to defend? Is the cedis not at 12 cedis? Was it not at four?” she said according to the publisheronline.com





BS/OGB



