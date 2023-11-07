How can we entrust over 31.8 million Ghanaians to a failed vice president – Magoo jabs Bawumia

Politics of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Margaret Ansei, a communication team member for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), alias Magoo, has stated that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is not fit to become president of the country.



Magoo asserted that Dr. Bawumia, who currently serves as the Head of the Economic Management Team, is not fit to lead the country due to what she believes is a track record of economic mismanagement.



According to her, the vice president's policies have led to rising prices of goods and services, causing undue hardship for ordinary Ghanaians.



Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana on November 6, 2023, she pointed out her concerns, stating, "Dr. Bawumia has digitalized the Ghana cedi from 3.8 pesewas to 12 cedis. Dr. Bawumia has changed the price of rice from 10 cedis to 130 or 140 today.



“Ordinary rice that we used to buy for 15 cedis now costs over 200 cedis. How has digitalization affected the price of oil or benefited the poor woman who goes to buy groceries for her household with her meager salary?"



She questioned Dr. Bawumia's ability to manage the entire country, considering what she perceives as shortcomings in his current role.



"Even in the NPP, they have voted a vote of no confidence in him, and he is not fit to be a president. You cannot manage a sector, an economy, and expect us to entrust you with our entire generation, over 31.8 million Ghanaians. When the little that we gave you, you couldn't account for it...he is not a man fit for the job,” she added.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on November 4, was elected flagbearer of the NPP in an election that saw close to 200,000 delegates voting to choose between four candidates.



The vice president polled 61.47% of the total votes, beating Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Francis Addai-Nimoh and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto to become the NPP’s presidential candidate for the 2024 polls.





