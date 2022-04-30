How can someone who has 'contested' four elections be alien to NPP? – Sefa Kayi hits back at Bawumia’s critics

General News of Saturday, 30 April 2022

Ace broadcaster, Kwame Sefa Kayi has lashed out at critics of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who question his loyalty to the New Patriotic Party, NPP.



Contributing to a discussion on his show about the need for politicians to embark on campaigns devoid vile attacks, Kwame Sefa Kayi questioned why someone would doubt Bawumia’s standing in the NPP after his years of service to the party.



He urged politicians to project their preferred candidates and desist from peddling falsehoods about their opponents.



Contributing to a submission by the NPP’s Charles Owusu on the issue of clean politics, Sefa Kayi said: “just like someone said Bawumia is alien to the NPP. Someone who has been a running mate for the party for four elections, you are now saying he is an alien. If you are campaigning for someone, do it well. This is an example of being an enemy to yourself.”



Former NPP MP takes dig at Bawumia



Sefa Kayi’s comment comes on the back of a statement by former NPP MP for Nsuta Kwamang Beposo, Kwame Asafu Adjei that Bawumia is an ‘alien’ to the party.



“The NPP is a traditional party, and we will vote for a person who has helped the party, the person who has been in the party for a long time and the person who has been voting for the party for a very long time.



"When did Bawumia join the NPP … his father and mother are NDC members. Is Bawumia’s background not NDC? That is the truth, it is a statement of fact.



“Bawumia is alien to the party (NPP) … before Nana Addo became flagbearer, the mantra was that we knew him from the past, we also know Alan Kyeremanten from the past … when we needed help some time ago who helped us?



"Alan, he was the chairman, he raised money and took the party out of poverty… it is now the turn of Alan Kyeremanten that is my observation, the person who can do the job is Alan,” he said in Twi.



Asafo Adjei was reacting to Nana Akomea, the Managing Director of STC and former Director of Communications for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), who had advanced that a Bawumia-Alan ticket is the best combination for the NPP to go into the next election without stating who should be the candidate and who should be the running mate.



He said it was clear that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen are the two frontrunners to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



