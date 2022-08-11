How can a reshuffle destabilize your govt? – Dr. Adam Bona tackles Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Security Analyst, Dr. Adam Bonaa has berated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for saying that persons calling for a reshuffle in his government include National Democratic Congress (NDC) members who want to destabilize his government.



Dr. Bonaa claimed that the president was contradicting himself when he made the claim because he just changed the National Security Secretariat's executive team without the nation becoming unstable.



Speaking in a Neat FM interview, monitored by GhanaWeb, the security analyst indicated that the president’s response to his critics was unnecessary and was made probably because his aids are feeding him wrong information.



“The president should speak to calm nerves. How can a reshuffle destabilize the government? Reshuffles have been done since 1992. When the president reshuffled the leadership of the National Security, did it destabilise the National Security? No.



“The president, excuse me to say, is contradicting himself, because he has done a reshuffle at the National Security, your foremost intelligence agency and that has not destabilised the country. As far as I'm concerned I think respectively the president should come again.



“I don’t think it is NDC members who are calling for a reshuffle. It is the ordinary kenkey seller. The ordinary persons like me and other people who are saying that if water remains at the same place for too long it smells… the president must come again. Some of his ministers have done well, and he should retain them. But others have performed badly and they should be sacked,” he said in Twi.



He reiterated that the president was sowing division in the country rather than bringing Ghanaians together in this difficult time.



In an interview on North Star FM, President Akufo-Addo said those calling for a reshuffle might be persons looking for job opportunities and some NDC members whose actions may be aimed at undermining the government.



He also said that his ministers had performed well and, therefore, had no good reason to reshuffle them despite the pressure.



"Many of them, for me, have done outstanding work. Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at. If the output measures expectations, then I don't have any strong reasons to heed the call," Akufo-Addo said.



